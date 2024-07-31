Post Malone Country Album Track List Revealed, Special Guests Include Jelly Roll and Dolly Parton

Post Malone's debut country music album, 'F-1 Trillion,' which features the song 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen, is set to release on Aug. 16.

Post Malone is going country, and now we know just who all is coming with him. The 10x Grammy-nominated singer has revealed the track list for his debut country music album, F-1 Trillion, as well as the special guests who join him, including Jelly Roll and Dolly Parton.

In a post on Instagram, Malone shared an image of The Tennessean, where the tracklist was unveiled in Wednesday's edition of the southern newspaper. In addition to Jelly Roll and Dolly Parton — and previously released collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Luke Combs — country icons like Hank Williams Jr. and Tim McGraw will join Malone. Check out the full track and guest list below.

Wrong Ones (Feat. Tim McGraw)

Finer Things (Feat. Hank Williams, Jr.)

I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Pour Me A Drink (Feat. Blake Shelton)

Have the Heart (Feat. Dolly Parton)

What Don't Belong to Me

Goes Without Saying (Feat. Brad Paisley)

Guy for That (Feat. Luke Combs)

Nosedive (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

Losers (Feat. Jelly Roll)

Devil I've Been (Feat. ERNEST)

Never Love You Again (Feat. Sierra Ferrell)

Missin' You Like This (Feat. Luke Combs)

California Sober (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

Hide My Gun (Feat. HARDY)

Right About You

M-e-x-i-c-o (Feat. Billy Strings)

Yours

Born in New York but raised in Texas, Malone has circled the country music genre for years. He once covered a Brad Paisley song and has even been seen hanging out with Luke Bryan in the past. This year, he appeared on tracks by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, appearing with the latter on her debut country album, Cowboy Carter.

In May, Malone dropped his own debut country song, "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen. Then in June, he released "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton, and his most recent single is "Guy For That," with Luke Combs. F-1 Trillion, Malone's sixth studio album, is set to be released on Aug. 16.