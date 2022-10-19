Luke Bryan and Post Malone Link up in Nashville

In a collaboration that you might not have expected, Post Malone and Luke Bryan recently linked up in Nashville. As the Tennessean reported, Malone took his Twelve Carat Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. The arena was packed with fans including Bryan, who said on Instagram that he enjoyed simply getting to be a fan during the night.

After the show, Malone and Bryan posed for a couple of photos together. Based on his caption for the photos, the American Idol judge greatly enjoyed getting to watch Malone dominate the stage. He wrote on Instagram, "@postmalone thanks for having me. What a show." Bryan went on to write that the show "totally blew" his mind, adding, "So fun being a fan for a night."

It's nice to see that Malone was able to get on stage considering the difficult month that he's had. In late September, he experienced an accident during his tour stop in St. Louis. At one point during the set, he fell through the stage and significantly injured himself. While he continued on with the show after a brief break, he later had to postpone several stops on the tour in order to recuperate. Even though it was an understandable accident, Malone still issued an apology to those who attended the event.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. Next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs," Malone wrote. "Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself." A little over a week after the incident, Malone told his fans that he would have to postpone his tour stops in Boston. He told his fans via his Instagram Story, "Boston, I love y'all so f-ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

Malone wrote that he was in the hospital and, thus, would be unable to perform. He promised to make it up to Boston area fans, writing, "Once again, I'm so f*cking sorry, I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry. – Love Austy."