Country Star Says He ‘Took a Horn to the Chest’ During Running of the Bulls

Country music star Zach Bryan is still strumming his guitar – despite a close call at the 2025 Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Over the past few days, the “I Remember Everything” singer, 29, has been documenting his excursions in the sunny coastal country, and on Tuesday opened up about his experience taking part in the centuries-old tradition of running with bulls at the San Fermín festival.

In an Instagram post, Bryan shared a video of himself calmly playing guitar as he sang a short tune. He also uploaded a photo of himself hugging someone in Pamplona, where the running of the bulls, a tradition known locally as encierros that dates back centuries, takes place. However, he sparked some concern in the caption, writing, “took a horn to the chest like I’m back in Oklahoma.”

Thankfully, Bryan seems to have escaped the tradition unscathed, as he bore no visible injuries in the video. However, not everyone was as fortunate. According to Reuters, one man was gored and at least seven others suffered light injuries. The man who was gored received a bull horn under his right armpit and is said to now be in stable condition. To date, at least 16 runners have lost their lives at the festival.

The country singer has shared more updates from his travels in Spain on his Instagram Stories, where on Tuesday he uploaded photos and videos from the festival before sharing a scenic sunset video with boats on the water as he settled down following the exciting day. Wednesday morning, Bryan told his followers that he was enjoying “breakfast in Spain.”

While Bryan is currently enjoying his time in Spain, he is set to hit the road again and return stateside for a string of shows later this month. On Friday, July 18, the “Something in the Orange” musician is set to perform at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with two additional shows at the stadium on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20. Bryan will then head to Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater for a performance on Saturday, Aug. 10, with additional shows in San Francisco, California; Huntington, West Virginia; and Notre Dame, Indiana, before he wraps his summer concerts with a performance in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 27.