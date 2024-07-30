Jelly Roll paused his concert tour plans to celebrate the opening of a new prison music studio, where the 'Save Me' singer was also made an honorary sheriff's deputy.

Jelly Roll has officially gone "from convict to deputy." This week, the rapper-turned-country music superstar was sworn in as a Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy with the Community Cares Task Force in Flint, Michigan — as reported by Audacy — following a ribbon cutting at the Jelly Roll Music Studio at Genesee County Jail.

"This is the real deal," Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson told Jelly Roll after swearing him in with the Oath of Office. "You walk into any facility now, you can tell them you're a Deputy Sheriff from Genesee County." Jelly Roll replied, "From convict to deputy," while being given his badge and official Sheriff ID.

According to Audacy, Jelly Roll and Sheriff Swanson have worked closely together for years on the I.G.N.I.T.E. Program, which is designed "to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education." Now, not only will inmates have the opportunity for rehabilitation through education, but they'll also be able to explore their creative outlets in the Jelly Roll Music Studio.

"I love the fact that Jelly Roll remembers where he came from," said Audacy's Grunwald of 99.5 WYCD's Josh, Rachael and Grunwald in the Morning who have also worked alongside Sheriff Swanson and Jelly Roll in supporting the I.G.N.I.T.E. Program. "He cares about everyone. His motivational speeches to the inmates are incredible. And now that he is officially deputized, he will not only help people here in Michigan, but he'll also help people around the country."

"Seeing Jelly Roll sing for the inmates and ultimately being deputized and cutting the ribbon for the highly anticipated grand opening of the Jelly Roll Jailhouse Music Studio was something truly special," added Audacy's Josh Holleman. "It just speaks to the great work that Sheriff Swanson is spearheading with the I.G.N.I.T.E Program."

"Good people find good people," concluded Sheriff Swanson. "Which is why Jelly Roll, Audacy (99.5 WYCD) and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office is a trifecta of influence, pouring into the lives of millions!"