Dolly Parton Unveils New Venture: 'Dolly Wines' Coming to Stores This Summer

Dolly Parton is a singer, actress, author, and so many much more, but now she's taking on a new venture. The beloved "Jolene" singer has unveiled her own line of spirits, Dolly Wines — in collaboration with Parton Family Cellars and one of the largest wine companies, Accolade Wines — which will be coming to stores this summer.

Dolly's first wine to be released, Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023, will go on sale in the United States to leading retailers in July. It is exclusively available for pre-sale through Vivino on www.DollyWines.com. The spirit is described a "crisp Chardonnay" that "offers a blend of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak for a perfectly balanced sweetness."

U.S. consumers who pre-order Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023 through Vivino can take advantage of the limited time '$1 Dolly Days.' For $1 at checkout they can sign-up for a month of Vivino Plus, to receive free shipping on their order. The pre-sale orders will start shipping on June 25, 2024 and will go on sale in the United States to leading retailers in July 2024.

"We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world," Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said. "Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!"

For more information and full retailer availability, follow @dollywines on Instagram and Facebook, and visit the official Dolly Wines website linked above.