Post Malone channeled his inner country star on Sunday night, performing a cover of Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" during his virtual appearance during the "We're Texas" livestream concert, which was organized by Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves to help victims of the recent winter storms in the state as well as recover efforts. Malone recruited Dwight Yoakam's band for his performance, telling the audience that he wanted to sing some of his country favorites.

"I'm very grateful and very happy to be a part of this, and I want to say thank you to Matt and everybody who's involved," he said. "We've got a couple great musicians and we're just here to play some of my favorite country-esque tunes, and just have a good time." The group performed in a recording studio, Malone sitting in a chair with a guitar in his lap and a cigarette in his hand as he sang. He later returned to play Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown," joking with the band, "Do you guys have a bedtime? Cool, me either."

"I'm Gonna Miss Her" was released in 2002 as the third single from Paisley's album Part II and became his third No. 1. After the show, Paisley shared a clip of Malone's performance on Instagram, writing, "Always humbling when another artist does your song better than you. @postmalone, well done." He also encouraged his followers to donate to the "We're Texas" fundraiser, which can be done from the livestream on McConaughey's YouTube channel.

Other performers during "We're Texas" included Charlie Sexton, Clint Black, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers and Willie Nelson. There were also appearances from a number of Texas-born celebrities including Alex Bregman, Angie Harmon, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Clayton Kershaw, Colt McCoy, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Jordan Spieth, Liza Koshy, Marcus Lemonis, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Troy Aikman and Woody Harrelson.

Earlier this month, Malone covered Hootie & the Blowfish's hit "Only Wanna Be With You," receiving praise from the group's frontman Darius Rucker. "The smile in my face will not leave for a long time," Rucker tweeted. "This is awesome. My bro [Post Malone] bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!"