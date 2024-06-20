Post Malone Set to Debut New Country Music Album at 'A Night in Nashville' Event Next Month

Post Malone is set to debut his brand new album, F-1 Trillion, in August, marking his foray into country music. First, however, he's teaming up with Bud Light for "A Night in Nashville," a big music event that will be held in Music City on July 16th.

During the big event, Malone will debut and perform songs from his highly-anticipated country album for an intimate crowd in Nashville. "Bud Light has rocked with me for a while now, and I really can't thank them enough for all the love and support they've shown through the years," said Malone in a press release. "July 16th is going to be a kick ass night and I can't wait to share what I've been working on with everybody."

"Post Malone is the hottest artist in the world and a loyal Bud Light partner and true fan of the brand. Bud Light has been so lucky to have a front row seat to his remarkable career over the years and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this new era with him," said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light. "Bud Light is bringing the best of country music to fans all summer long and 'A Night in Nashville' is the epitome of a true once-in-a-lifetime country experience we know fans will never forget."

Starting Thursday, June 20th at 2 p.m., country music fans 21+ can direct message Bud Light's Instagram or Facebook "A Night In Nashville" for information on how to enter for a chance to win tickets to one of the hottest shows of the summer through Bud Light's Easy Wishes platform.