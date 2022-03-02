Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Break up, Cheating Alleged

Less than a month after making their relationship Instagram official, country music star Morgan Wallen and Instagram influencer Paige Lorenze have called it quits. Lorenze, 24, reportedly believed Wallen, 28, was cheating on her and received direct messages from other women who claimed to have slept with him. Wallen remains a controversial figure in the country music industry after his N-word scandal last year.

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people,” a source told Page Six on Feb. 27. “After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.’” The DMs became “just too much” and Lorenze called off their relationship. She is “heartbroken,” the source said.

Wallen and Lorenze unfollowed each other on Instagram. Another source said Wallen is “indeed single and focused on being a dad.” Wallen and his ex-fiancee Katie Smith are parents to 1-year-old son Indigo.

The former couple went public earlier this month when Lorenze shared a photo of them hugging on her Instagram Stories. “I love you and am so proud of you,” Lorenze wrote. The photo was taken backstage after Wallen performed a sold-out show in New York City. She reportedly “went wild” when Wallen began performing.

However, the two started dating much earlier. Before going Instagram official, sources told Page Six on Feb. 2 the two were together for “almost” a year by that point. “They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but it’s no secret among family and friends,” the source said. The report was published after Lorenze was seen with Wallen in photos from his sister Ashlyne’s birthday party in Nashville. Lorenze and Ashlyne are “really close,” the source added.

This was not Lorenze’s first high-profile romance. She was previously in a relationship with Armie Hammer after the Death on the Nile actor and Elizabeth Chambers announced plans to divorce. In March 2021, Lorenze accused Hammer of making her feel “unsafe” during their relationship and making “rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do.” She ended their brief relationship in a text message “because you never know what you’re going to get with him – he’s kind of a scary person.” Hammer denied the allegations through his lawyers.

Wallen has also been a controversy magnet for over a year. In October 2020, Saturday Night Live canceled his performance after he broke COVID-19 safety protocols to perform on the show. Then in February 2021, TMZ published footage of him saying the N-word while drunkenly walking home. Just last month, the Grand Ole Opry came under fire for allowing Wallen to perform with the group ERNEST.