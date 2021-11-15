Morgan Wallen Announces Return to Touring Following Racial Slur Controversy

Morgan Wallen is heading back out on tour for the first time since his racist slur controversy. The country singer, who was caught on tape saying the N-word in February, heads out on the 45-plus show “Dangerous Tour” beginning Feb. 3, 2022 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana before hitting up major venues across the country, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, among others.

Wallen’s tour announcement marks the largest step in his return to the spotlight after his use of the racist slur prompted his label, radio programmers and award shows to suspend him. Wallen returned to the stage for the first time in September at Marathon Music Works for a concert benefitting Waverly flood relief, but prior made a brief surprise appearance at Luke Bryan’s headlining concert over the summer at Bridgestone Arena and played a pop-up show at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar.

Here we come.



Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code



*On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021

Wallen previously issued an apology on social media, claiming the video was taken during a 72-hour bender. “Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of … living healthy and being proud of my actions,” he wrote at the time.

“Lastly, I have one favor to ask,” he said. “I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in. I still have a lot of really good people in my corner trying to help me and I appreciate you more than you know. This entire situation is ugly right now, but I’ll keep searching for ways to become the example instead of being made one.”

Wallen continued that he had learned “words can truly hurt a person” and listened to “some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook” and left him with a “deep appreciation for them and a clearer understanding of the weight of my words.” He continued, “I wish the circumstances were different for me to learn these things, but I’m also glad it started the process for me to do so.”