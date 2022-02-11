Morgan Wallen Goes Instagram Official With Influencer Girlfriend

Morgan Wallen has gone Instagram official with his influencer girlfriend, amidst his current arena tour. On Wednesday, Wallen’s new girlfriend Paige Lorenze shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Stories, with the social media star giving the country music star a hug while he flashed a smile for the camera. Lorenze added a message to the post, writing to Wallen, “I love you! and am so proud of you.”

Notably, this is not Lorenze’s first high-profile relationship, as she previously dated actor Armie Hammer. The pair began dating in late 2020, but by March 2021 Lorenze had come forward with allegations against Hammer, claiming that he’d made her feel “unsafe,” and “started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do.” Lorenze stated that she ended the relationship by text message “because you never know what you’re going to get with him – he’s kind of a scary person.” Hammer’s lawayers later issued a statement claiming that all interactions between the actor and “his former partners were consensual.”

The new relationship comes one year after Wallen’s own controversial situation as well. Wallen remained mostly out of the limelight for several months in 2021 after being caught on camera using a racial slur. In an apology statement to the NY Times, following the incident, Wallen said, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.” He eventually reemerged turning up at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar to perform two songs in May.

He also issued a public statement posted to his Instagram, writing in part, “I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off.”

Wallen’s fellow country singer and friend Chase Rice spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com, offering an update on how Wallen had been doing. “He’s good! Speaking of putting in work, he’s put in a lot of work himself,” Rice said. “I’ve hung with him quite a few times now and he seems to be in a lot better place. I don’t know what exactly he did, those are the details that he can tell if he wants to, but he seems to be in a good place.”