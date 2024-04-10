Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Breaks Silence on His Arrest

Morgan Wallen's recent arrest in Nashville has been making headlines this week, and now the singer's ex, KT Smith, has broken her silence on the situation. On Monday morning, news emerged that Wallen had been taken into custody on Sunday night, after throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's new bar, Chiefs.

The chair narrowly missed two police officers. Witnesses stated they watched Wallen "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward." Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Smith shared that she heard rumors that Wallen's behavior was related to her eloping with her new partner, Luke Scornavacco, but she doesn't believe this is accurate. "Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline," she told The Daily Beast, "I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement."

"I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him," Smith added. "Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior." Smith was previously engaged to Wallen, and the pair share a three-year-old son, Indigo Wilder.

(Photo: Metro Nashville PD)

In a Monday morning statement from Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, the attorney stated, "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Wallen was taken into police custody and booked into Nashville Metro Jail early Monday morning, according to WKRN. He was released from jail sometime later, with the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that his bond was $15,520.

The "Last Night" singer has a court date set for Friday, May 3. Coincidentally, this is the same day he is scheduled to perform a concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. There is no word on whether or not his court date will impact the concert.