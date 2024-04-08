Morgan Wallen Arrested on 3 Felony Charges

Country singer Morgan Wallen is facing several felony charges after he was arrested at a downtown Nashville bar Sunday night. The "Last Night" singer, 30, was taken into police custody after he allegedly threw a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church's Chief's Bar on Broadway, which just opened on Friday, April 5, just missing two police officers standing below.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:53 p.m. local time on Sunday, April 7, according to arrest documents obtained by WKRN News 2. Officers standing in front of the downtown Nashville bar reported that they witnessed a chair plummet from the sixth story roof of the venue and hit the street below approximately three feet away from them. Security at the venue told officers Wallen was responsible for the chair, with footage of the incident showing the country music star throwing the chair off the rooftop. Witnesses also confirmed that they watched Wallen "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward."

(Photo: Metro Nashville PD)

Wallen was arrested and booked into Metro Jail early Monday morning, according to WKRN. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who narrowly missed being struck by the falling object, as well as disorderly conduct.

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," a statement from Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, confirmed.

Wallen was released from jail later Monday morning, with the Metro Nashville Police Department stating that his bond was set at $15,520. He is set to appear in court on Friday, May 3, the same day that he scheduled for a concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville as part of his ongoing One Night At A Time 2024 tour, which kicked off in Indianapolis just days ago. It is unclear if the court appearance will affect that show.

This is far from Wallen's first controversy. The singer was swept up in backlash after TMZ posted a video of Wallen saying a racial slur. In the aftermath of the video's release, Wallen's music was pulled from numerous radio stations and streaming services, with his label, Big Loud, also suspending his recording contract. Wallen later told Good Morning America that he "didn't mean it in any, in any derogatory manner at all" and was "not sure" what made him feel that he could use the word, adding that he felt he "was just ignorant about it... I don't think I sat down and was, like, 'Hey, is this right or is this wrong?'" At the time, Wallen, who also posted an apology video to social media, donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition.