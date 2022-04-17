Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour Concert Proves He's One of the Best to Ever Do It

Garth Brooks returned to the country music capital for a two-night stint at Nissan Stadium, and it was one hell of a show. PopCulture.com was on-hand in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Saturday night performance, which featured the country music icon barrelling through all the hits as well as a special Grand Ole Opry showcase featuring legends and some of the genre's rising young talents. It was truly the hot ticket for the weekend, with tens of thousands flocking to the venue — which typically hosts the NFL's Tennessee Titans — to catch Brooks' last stadium stop in the state as he barrels into The Stadium Tour's final legs. It was a big show, regardless of circumstance, but Brooks had an added weight on his shoulders. This show was supposed to happen back on July 31, 2021, but an intense storm cut the concert off just after the Opry showcase started. After massive refunds, a new date and an added "opening night" to help make sure fans who wanted to see him in Music City could, the "Friends in Low Places" singer was back and poised to make up for lost time. Scroll through to read PopCulture.com editor JC Coulston's takeaways from Garth Brooks' Nissan Stadium concert in Nashville:

Garth Brooks Slaps! I was never a big Brooks guy — not because I didn't like his music but because his heyday in the music world was an era of country that I've just never really cared much about. He always seemed like a nice guy and a great performer, but I hadn't really taken time to immerse myself in the world of Garth Brooks. After Saturday's show, that totally changed. Garth Brooks slaps! Thought nothing could be louder than Friday night

I was wrong!!!!

Holy Cow Music City!!!!!

THAT’S how you do it!!!!

I’m a FAN!!!!

love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/l7OqrDZXel — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 17, 2022 The Saturday performance at Nissan Stadium had it all: incredible energy, engaging stage presence, a solid backing band and giant Rolodex of hits that quickly became earworms even if you hadn't heard them before. Brooks had the audience in the palm of his hand, perfectly transitioning from rowdy numbers (at one point declaring, "We came to have some fun and raise some hell!) to tender ballads that brought out tears from fans hearing songs that mean the world to them. I often feel like I've seen it all, concert-wise, after watching legendary artists like Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Elton John, as well as more modern stars like Beyonce, Kanye West, Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift. All of them know how to command an audience even on a massive scale. Brooks deserves to be right up there with the best of them as one of the greatest live performers out there. prevnext

I Would Like to Know Garth's Cardio Regimen One reason Brooks' show was so damn good was that he never let up. At age 60, he was running all over the stage, playing guitar and singing using a headset mic without missing a beat. The level of hustle on this dude is incredible. He brought a level of physicality to the show that cranked it up a notch, all while maintaining his engagement with the crowd. Even during the slow numbers, be made sure to walk all about the stage, which was presented in the round. Genuinely, I need to see the official Garth Brooks cardio plan and take some notes. prevnext

Covers Are Fun! I've always been a fan of cover in a live show. I love when bands mix it into a live show regularly, such as Green Day incorporating The Isley Brothers' "Shout" or Pearl Jam busting out Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World." That's why it was so refreshing that Brooks wholeheartedly embraces the art of the cover song in his live performances. In addition to catalog covers that are Brooks has made his own over the years (The Oak Ridge Boys' "Callin' Baton Rouge" and Billy Joel's "Shameless"), there were also plenty of selections that Brooks regularly works into live shows that were big crowd-pleasers (Joel's "Piano Man" and Don McLean's "American Pie" as a perfect closer). But the perfect spice to it all was the acoustic favorites Brooks added based on fan requests. Several Keith Whitley numbers made the cut, as did the George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning," a fan favorite that often creeps its way into this section of Brooks' setlist. prevnext

Weather Makes All the Difference Weather can make or break an outdoor show in many cases. It can get too hot to carry on, too cold to enjoy your self or too stormy to safely be there. Brooks fans at the Nashville shows know that better than anyone, given the July show's rough rain that ruined everything. Not this time, Mother Nature. 🙌 Two nights of AMAZING @garthbrooks shows! 70,000+ tickets sold. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/etQPNR8Bgp — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) April 17, 2022 Brooks was well aware of this fact, offering up his sympathy (and refunds) for fans at that show and making sure to put Nashville back on the calendar. He also referenced the rain-out numerous times during the concert, thanking fans for this "second chance." That second chance was well worth it, given the perfect weather for the show: cloudy skies, cool temperatures and just an overall pleasant climate. You simply couldn't ask for better conditions. prevnext

God Bless the Grand Ole Opry The Grand Ole Opry is a Nashville institution that many often take for granted. I myself have lived in Tennessee my whole life and have never even been to a full-fledged broadcast at the Opry House or at Ryman Auditorium. The only time I've seen the show was during the stellar 2019 Bonnaroo showcase in Manchester, Tennessee, which brought the joy of the show to a new crowd. Organizers followed a similar idea for this opening performance, bringing the magic of the iconic show to a football stadium. Chris Young, Chase Rice, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina, Larry Gatlin, Jeannie Seely and Brooks all appeared during the set, showcasing several generations of country music all on one stage. That's the magic of the Opry, and it surely made plenty of attendees — myself included — put an Opry show on their itinerary. prevnext