Videos of Morgan Wallen's Arrest Surface

Morgan Wallen is shown in handcuffs, as well as in the back of a police car.

Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville on Sunday night, and now videos of the incident have surfaced. In one clip, shared to TikTok, Wallen could be seen surrounded by officers while being cuffed. In another clip, Wallen could be seen in the back of a police car and was seemingly mouthing words to someone nearby.

On Monday morning, news emerged that Wallen had been taken into custody on Sunday night, after throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Chuch's new bad, Chiefs. The chair narrowly missed two police officers. Witnesses stated they watched Wallen "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward."

Wallen is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

In a statement from Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, the attorney stated, "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

(Photo: Metro Nashville PD)

Wallen was arrested and booked into Nashville Metro Jail early Monday morning, according to WKRN. He was released from jail sometime later, with the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that his bond was $15,520.

The "Last Night" singer has a court date set for Friday, May 3. Coincidentally, this is the same day he is scheduled to perform a concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. There is no word on whether or not his court date will impact the concert.