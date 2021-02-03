Morgan Wallen Apologizes for Using N-Word After Neighbor Sends Video to TMZ

✖

Morgan Wallen is apologizing after using a racial slur on video while arriving home after a night out. The country singer, 27, was caught on film using the N-word in a clip obtained by TMZ after neighbors began recording his rowdy return home with friends, having been disturbed by honking horns and loud talking late at night. In the video, Wallen can be heard telling someone to "take care of this p— a— n—."

Wallen apologized in a statement to Entertainment Tonight after the video was published. "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Wallen said. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

His apology didn't exactly convince many of his country peers, however. Singer Mickey Guyton took to Twitter to call Wallen out, accusing him of using the slur in the past. "This is not his first time using that 'unacceptable' racial slur and we all known that," she wrote. "So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time." The Grammy-nominated artist continued, "How many passes will you continue to give?" in a series of subsequent tweets. "Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled but this is unacceptable. ...Promises to do better don’t mean s—."

Maren Morris tweeted in agreement, "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

Wallen made headlines back in October after being pulled from Saturday Night Live after violating COVID-19 safety protocols by partying unmasked in a bar. Just two months later, Lorne Michaels called Wallen to invite him back on the show, where he poked fun at his mistake. When he was removed from the guest roster, Wallen released a video apology, calling his actions "pretty short-sighted" and apologizing for disappointing his team. "And, on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do," he said at the time. "You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and, I don't know, it's left me with less joy. So I'm going to go try to work on that."