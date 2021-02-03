Morgan Wallen's N-Word TMZ Video Infuriates and Disappoints Fans

Morgan Wallen is facing some serious heat after a video surfaced on TMZ showing the country musician tossing out the N-word along with other profanities outside of his Nashville home. He was joined with a group of his friends who were out that evening on the town. Wallen sent a statement to TMZ issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry” about what transpired in the video. He added that there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.

The video shows Wallen and his friends getting home around midnight and causing a disturbance with the neighbors due in large part to honking horns and talking loudly. A neighbor saw this and began to record, capturing Wallen hurling a slew of profanities, including the N-word.

Wallen’s latest antics have ticked off many of his fans and caused others to call for serious punishment. Twitter lit up in the wake of the video dropping as some fans of his were frustrated to see him back in the headlines -- he had previously been seen partying during the pandemic causing him to miss his scheduled Saturday Night Live performance -- as other fans of his went as far to call for him to be canceled. Wallen recently just released a double album that reached No. 1 on the charts.