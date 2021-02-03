Morgan Wallen's N-Word TMZ Video Infuriates and Disappoints Fans
Morgan Wallen is facing some serious heat after a video surfaced on TMZ showing the country musician tossing out the N-word along with other profanities outside of his Nashville home. He was joined with a group of his friends who were out that evening on the town. Wallen sent a statement to TMZ issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry” about what transpired in the video. He added that there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.
The video shows Wallen and his friends getting home around midnight and causing a disturbance with the neighbors due in large part to honking horns and talking loudly. A neighbor saw this and began to record, capturing Wallen hurling a slew of profanities, including the N-word.
Wallen’s latest antics have ticked off many of his fans and caused others to call for serious punishment. Twitter lit up in the wake of the video dropping as some fans of his were frustrated to see him back in the headlines -- he had previously been seen partying during the pandemic causing him to miss his scheduled Saturday Night Live performance -- as other fans of his went as far to call for him to be canceled. Wallen recently just released a double album that reached No. 1 on the charts.
Man Morgan Wallen we were rooting for you and you ... just failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/83aYesoa9a— Kelsie ⚓ (@Kelsie182) February 3, 2021
Another Twitter user called for Wallen to be canceled after his latest incident. "[Morgan Wallen] is a racist he better not get another label deal or a live performance again." A second user, who used the "Cancel Morgan Wallen" hashtag, also echoed the same sentiment, "Morgan Wallen is straight trash. No more second chances."prevnext
I won’t be listening to Morgan Wallen anymore— LA (@LAVB_) February 3, 2021
Wallen has found himself in some heat, nothing near the severity of this situation, but is certainly no stranger to major backlash. He lost his Saturday Night Live appearance, until he was given another opportunity, after he was spotted partying at a college campus amid the coronavirus pandemic. One user called him out for making another glaring mishap, "Morgan Wallen being an idiot again..stop me if you’ve heard this before.."prevnext
Morgan Wallen is a loser. https://t.co/YkOIfQyrYD— meghan (@meghan_tayylor) February 3, 2021
The video that was taken from a neighbor shows Wallen hurling out the derogatory remarks. As such, some people have pointed to him being at his house as a private place, to which this Twitter user said it doesn't matter. "I’ve seen a lot of people saying that the video should have never been released of @MorganWallen because it was at his house...and he should have his privacy...people are entitled to their privacy...but he shouldn’t have said it regardless. Even if he thinks he’s “cool”."prevnext
Soooo can people stop giving Morgan Wallen a platform yet? Dude sucks.— Cori Lynn 🧚🏼♂️ (@CoriLynn14) February 3, 2021