Morgan Wallen Shouts N-Word Outside His Home, Neighbor Sends Video to TMZ

Country singer Morgan Wallen has found himself in the midst of controversy yet again. On Tuesday evening, TMZ reported that Wallen was heard using the N-word and other profanities following a rowdy night with his friends. He has since released a statement in which he apologized for using the term.

The publication reported that Wallen was out with a group of his friends in Nashville on Sunday. Later, the group arrived back at Wallen's home at around midnight. When they returned to his residence, they were reportedly extremely loud, honking horns, and talking loudly. Due to the fact that the group was causing such a disturbance, one of Wallen's neighbors began recording them. In the video that was captured by one of his neighbors, the country singer appears to be stumbled towards his house as he tells one of his friends to watch over another guy in the group. He tells him, "take care of" this "p—y ass mother—" and then added, "take care of this p—y ass n—" before he heading into his home.

In light of this controversy, Wallen released a statement to TMZ, which read, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

This story is developing.