Miranda Lambert Reveals Sweet Photo With Her 'Paw Paw'

Miranda Lambert fans know how important family is to the country music superstar, and she recently proved it by revealing a sweet photo with her "Paw Paw." In a new post on Instagram, Lambert shared to photos with her grandfather. Fans can check out the heartwarming pictures below.

In the post's caption, Lambert noted that these were "selfie's with paw paw." She continued, "He has the best stories and the best sense of humor. We were both laughing in pic 2 because he said 'who is taking the picture?' I said me...it's a selfie." Lambert then shared some fond memories of her grandfather, writing, "He bought me my first pair of cowgirl boots and my first cowboy hat when I was 8. Guess he knew back then I was gonna be a country girl forever. Love you so much Paw Paw Hughes (my mamas daddy). Best lunch date ever."

The loving post comes amidst Lambert's new Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo – The Las Vegas Residency, which debuted Friday, Sept. 23 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Previously, while speaking to ET Canada, Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed that he would be with her "every single night" that she performs during her Vegas residency. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," the former NYPD officer said.

Lambert also shared that the couple took the month of July off to recharge before jumping onto a busy fall. "We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked," she said. "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness."

In a separate interview with ET, Lambert shared what it's been like to have McLoughlin backstage at her big new show. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side." Lambert went on to add that her loving husband also "gives his notes." She explained, "We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it." Lambert continued, "But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."