Miranda Lambert Reveals 'Newest Addition' to Her Family

Miranda Lambert has revealed the "newest addition" to her family in a recent social media post. Taking to Instagram, Lambert revealed that she has a new horse in a series of photos. "Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition," she wrote in the post caption. "Just in time for Father's Day! When my friend [Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed .... That's never a no... It's a hell yeah!"

Many of Lambert's followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "God Bless you and your Husband for your beautiful hearts. He is beautiful!!" Someone else shared, "I used to have a horse named Cowboy. Cowboys are the best." A third user wrote, "Aww lucky pony. He looks so happy. Nothing like horse love." A final commenter added, "Bless you for what you do away from the stage (and of course on the stage as well).

Lambert rescued Cowboy with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she married less than 5 years after her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton first began dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple announced in 2015 that they were divorcing. "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Following their split, Lambert dated country singer Anderson East for two years, and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker for several months. In February 2019, Lambert announced on social media that she had secretly married McLoughlin — a New York City Police officer — the month prior. As for Shelton, before dating and marrying Lambert, he had been married to Kaynette Gern, a longtime girlfriend. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2006.

After splitting from Lambert, Shelton began dating his The Voice co-star, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani. The pair began dating around 2015 and later married in 2021. Notably, Stefani had previously been married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. Notably, Lambert does not have any children, but McLoughlin has a young daughter born in late 2018, per People.