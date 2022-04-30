Miranda Lambert Welcomes Two Special Guests During Tennessee Concert

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Miranda Lambert played her first second U.S. show of the year on Thursday night, but it wasn't just any regular domestic date. Lambert's concert was in Franklin, Tennessee, which is located around 30 miles south of Nashville. That means it was Lambert's de-facto Nashville performance, and she was sure to have some special guests from the country music world join her. The first of two special guests at the FirstBank Amphitheater concert was none other than Ashley Monroe, Lambert's best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate.

After a special introduction, the pair opted to duet Lambert's 2009 song "Heart Like Mine." The track, taken from the headliner's album Revolution, was co-written by the pair alongside Travis Howard. The No. 1 single and Monroe's presence were welcome additions to Lambert's set, which was already stacked with hits and new songs from her latest album, Palomino. It was especially joyous to see Monroe on stage, being as she recently revealed she is now cancer-free.

Monroe stuck around for one more song, which is when the performance second special guest arrived. Jaren Johnston, the frontman for The Cadillac Three, came on stage to help with a cover of Little Feat's "Willin'," a country road song previously covered by Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Mandy Moore and many others. It was a fun, loose performance that succeeded despite a lyrical stumble by Monroe and an off-beat, spoken word verse from Johnston. (It was a treat to see Johnston back out on stage, being as many concertgoers missed his band's opening set due to the venue's traffic issues.) The whole display just oozed with the essence of country music and served as a set highlight.

Monroe shared a video of her appearance while congratulating her Pistol Annies bandmate on Palomino's release, which happened just minutes after the Franklin concert wrapped. "I wanna say congratulations to my beautiful sister [Miranda Lambert] on yet ANOTHER masterpiece," Monroe wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE this album and love YOU. Also loved ringing in album release day singing with you!"

Lambert's new album, Palomino, is out now. She is currently on tour, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Click here to read our full concert review of Lambert's Thursday night show.