Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Husband for Supporting Her on Tour

Miranda Lambert recently spoke about her busy touring schedule, as well as her Las Vegas residency, and the country superstar gushed over how her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is supporting her. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she told ET's Cassie DiLaura while backstage at her big new show.

Lambert went on to add that her loving husband also "gives his notes." She explained, "We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it." Lambert continued, "But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."

The multi-Grammy winner then added, "I know he just wants us to win! And, you know, he can be harsh sometimes. He'll tell me the truth, which that is what I love about him." Lambert also shared that McLoughlin is "really fun to collaborate with," and added, "He's kinda new to it, and I've been in it for so long. It's my catalog we're talking about, so sometimes I need outside ears to give me sort of new, fresh blood in the set and in my creative process."

Previously, while speaking to ET Canada, Lambert revealed that McLoughlin would be with her "every single night" that she performs during her Vegas residency. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," the former NYPD officer said. Lambert also shared that the couple took the month of July off to recharge before jumping onto a busy fall. "We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked," she said. "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness."

As for how preparations were going, Lambert said, "We're just honing in on everything, but I'm very excited. It's kind of like the style I've been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that." Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo – The Las Vegas Residency debuted Friday, Sept. 23 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.