Miranda Lambert Brought Her Own Cooler to the CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert was the most-nominated artist at the CMA Awards on Wednesday with seven nominations, arriving in style with husband Brendan McLoughlin and, apparently, her own cooler. The Texas native let fans in on her unusual accessory in a TikTok on Thursday, sharing a video of herself sitting at a table during the show, getting something out of the cooler on the floor next to her and putting it in the sparkly cup on the table in front of her.

"Yes, I brought my own cooler to the CMA Awards," she wrote in text on the video, adding in her caption, "Always be prepared y'all." As Lambert fixed her drink, CMA Awards hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker could be heard in the background introducing the night's next performer, Chris Stapleton. Lambert also performed during the broadcast, sharing an acoustic version of her new single, "Settling Down," and ahead of the show, she picked up her only award of the night when she won Music Video of the Year for "Bluebird."

"Well what a great way to start #CMAawards day!! Bluebird won @CMA Music Video of the Year!" Lambert wrote on Instagram after her win was announced, thanking video director Trey Fanjoy "for bringing this one to life."

She also shared a photo slideshow after the show, posting snaps with McLoughlin, her "Bluebird" co-writers Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Nicolette Hayford, as well as a photo of herself on stage beaming. "I had such a fun time last night getting to finally see my friends!" she wrote. "Thanks @cma for gettin us all together to play some music again and for making it such a safe environment. Pretty great date night @brendanjmcloughlin. The smile in the last pic says it all."

She also added the hashtags #covidnegative and#allthetests, confirming that she tested negative for COVID-19, unlike several artists who were scheduled to perform during the show. Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard both tested positive and were no longer able to perform, and one of Lady A's family members and one of Rascal Flatts' band members tested positive, meaning that both groups had to pull out of the broadcast just before it began.