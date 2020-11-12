CMA Awards: Rascal Flatts Cancels Performance After Band Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Yet another act has been forced to cancel their performance at the CMA Awards due to COVID-19. While Rascal Flatts was due to perform during this year's ceremony, they announced on Wednesday night that due to a positive test within the band, they could no longer be a part of the event. In addition to Rascal Flatts, Lady A also backed out of the show at the last minute after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

The group released a message on Twitter in order to inform their fans about this last-minute scheduling change. They wrote that they wanted to let everyone know that someone within the band tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, they will no longer be able to take part in the CMA Awards. The band, which includes Jay DeMarcus, Jon Don Rooney, and Gary LeVox, did not specify which member tested positive. In addition to performing at the ceremony, the group was also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year. At the beginning of 2020, the trio announced that they would be calling it quits at the end of the year. They even planned a farewell tour to honor the occasion. However, their tour has been canceled because of the pandemic.

Hey Y’all, we wanted to let you guys know that we have received a positive COVID test within the band. As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety. We miss y’all and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/dEd21kzCoj — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) November 12, 2020

As previously mentioned, Rascal Flatts isn't the only group that dropped out of the show last-minute because of a positive case of COVID-19. Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, was due to perform "Bears & Sunshine" with Darius Rucker, who is one of the hosts of the CMA Awards. Additionally, one of the members of the band, Hillary Scott, was set to join Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, and Reba McEntire, the other host of the awards ceremony, for a rendition of Rhett's song "Be a Light." The song was produced during the early weeks of the pandemic.

Charles Kelley, another member of Lady A, had pre-taped a musical performance with Carly Pearce. Since the performance was taped ahead of time, it will likely still air as planned. Kelley was actually taking over for Lee Brice, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to bow out of his performance with Pearce. Brice and Pearce were due to perform their duet, "I Hope You're Happy Now."