Miranda Lambert took the stage during the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, performing her newest single, "Settling Down." Backed by just two guitar players, Lambert shared a more acoustic take on the song, which ponders whether staying in one place is worth it.

"I'm a little wild child and a homing pigeon / Caravan and an empty kitchen / Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds," she sang. "One heart goin' both directions / One love and a couple of questions / Am I settlin' up or settlin' down? / Am I settlin' up or settlin' down?" Lambert's performance was her first live performance of the song.

"Settling Down" appears on Lambert's 2019 album Wildcard, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the CMAs. The Texas native was nominated for a total of seven awards and won Music Video of the Year for her recent single "Bluebird." With that win, she now has 14 total CMA Awards and is the most-awarded female artist in the show's history, as well as its most-nominated female artist.

Lambert recently released her music video for "Settling Down," which stars her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

"I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," she told New York’s Country 94.7. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera."

"It was fun; he did such a great job. And our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville." Lambert said, adding that her Tennessee farm, where the video was filmed, was "a safe place" to shoot and that everyone involved had tested negative for COVID-19 and wore masks. "It's really special to me," she shared of the clip.

Lambert and McLoughlin have spent much of quarantine at that Tennessee farm, though they also hit the road in their newly-purchased Airstream Globetrotter.

"I wish I was more 'wherever the road takes us,' but I'm a glamper," the singer recently told Taste of Country Nights. "I want to plug in and have my water pressure." Because of that, she and her husband "sat down one day" and "routed out" their first trip up the coast.

"We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," she recalled, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route."