Miranda Lambert Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Husband Brendan McLoughlin at the CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert was nominated for seven awards at this year's CMA Awards in addition to performing during the show, attending the ceremony with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The couple arrived at Music City Center in Nashville in coordinating ensembles, posing on the carpet before heading into the show room.

Lambert wore a light pink long-sleeved dress with padded shoulders and a ruched skirt, which she paired with hot pink pumps and a matching clutch. McLoughlin matched her with his pink tie, which he wore with a white shirt, gray jacket, black pants and black shoes. Ahead of the show, Lambert had already been named a winner that night, taking home the award for Music Video of the Year for "Bluebird."

"Well what a great way to start #CMAawards day!! Bluebird won @CMA Music Video of the Year!" she wrote on Instagram, thanking video director Trey Fanjoy "for bringing this one to life." The win was her 14th CMA Award, extending Lambert's reign as the most-awarded female artist in the show's history. While the Texas native didn't pick up any trophies during the live broadcast, she did take the stage to perform her latest single, "Settling Down."

One day before celebrating her CMA win, Lambert celebrated her 37th birthday and received a sweet Instagram message from her husband.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," the former NYPD officer captioned a photo slideshow. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are."

No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know," he continued. "I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert."