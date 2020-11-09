Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss CMA Awards

✖

Lee Brice will no longer be attending the CMA Awards on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reports. A representative for Brice said that the singer is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." He will isolate at home until he is cleared by a doctor.

"Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," the representative's statement continued. A CMA spokesperson added that Brice was tested and received his results before arriving on-site to participate in any rehearsals or activities related to the upcoming awards ceremony.

The 41-year-old was scheduled to take the stage during the show with Carly Pearce to perform their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," which is nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. This year's show will be held at Music City Center in Nashville, across the street from its usual venue, Bridgestone Arena.

It has not been confirmed whether Pearce's performance will proceed without Brice. Other scheduled performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Lady A, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and McEntire with Thomas Rhett, Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will also perform.

"Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of Country Music in a fully safe and physically distant environment," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, recently said in a statement. "It will be an honor to bring the biggest Country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year."

Brice is currently preparing for the release of his album Hey World on Nov. 20 and recently shared the music video for his latest single, "Memory I Don't Mess With."

The 2020 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.