Carrie Underwood Reveals Hawaiian Makeover for ‘American Idol’

Making the most of her recent adventure, Carrie Underwood shared photos of her Hawaiian makeover while filming American Idol.

Underwood, along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, enjoyed a tropical experience as contestants competing at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Kapolei.

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The “Blown Away” hitmaker posted some of the outfits she wore during the trip. She wore a gorgeous vintage Dolce & Gabbana floral dress with a matching floral headband.

In another photo, Underwood rocked a light blue floral Kaftan from Kaftan Studio. The ensemble included another floral headband.

During their time in Hawaii, the judges narrowed down the season 24 contestants to the top 20. Among the contestants to make it to the next round was Hannah Harper.

Right before Harper took the stage, Underwood spoke about how the singer reminded her of herself when she was an American Idol contestant.

Following her performance, Underwood told Harper she gave her chills.

“I would be on stage, I’d look out, and I’d be like, ‘What are you doing out there, hand?’” Underwood recalled her winning season of the show. “All of a sudden, things would kind of start falling apart because I’d start thinking about what I was doing.”

Underwood then advised, “Try not to. Just tell the story and don’t worry about what any of this is doing. I feel like we got some glimpses of that, and it’s awesome.”

