2 Country Music Stars Resolve Their Beef to Work Together on New Album

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have called a truce. After years of a rumored feud, which was recently confirmed to be true, the two are joining forces, Entertainment Weekly notes.

The country music stars’ issues go back 15 years. Musgraves says it has everything to do with a son she co-wrote, called “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

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In a recent interview with NPR Musgraves revealed they have put their differences aside after they “had our s— over the years.” She added: “It was two singers from two nearby, small Texas towns. There’s a lot that comes with that. Then we each take our own different paths, both leading us to Nashville at different times.”

Of the song issue, Musgraves explained, “It was gonna be my first single and I loved the song so much,” she said. “Then, the song gets pitched to [Lambert] without my consent or knowledge. It was a tricky situation. She ended up loving the song and she really wanted it. And I had other co-writers to consider.”

Lambert would go onto record the song, which appeared on her 2011 album Four the Record. Musgraves was left at square one.

“And ultimately, I’m really glad that I did, because it forced me to write ‘Merry Go Round,’ which ended up making way more sense for me anyways, aesthetically and lyrically, to kick my whole thing off, versus ‘Mama’s Broken Heart,’” Musgrave said of her 2012 single. “And [‘Mama’s Broken Heart’] ended up going No. 1 for her. So in the end, everyone won because I was able to let go of something.”

From there, she said she and Musgraves “lost touch for years” after their initial conflict, but reconnected after she saw Lambert riding a horse on Instagram one day. “I was like, ‘Well, we ain’t friends, but I guess we have two things in common, horses and divorces, that’s for sure. Wait, that could be a really funny song. What if it’s a duet with her? What if I got her to write on it?’” Musgraves said.

Now, their debut collaboration will appear on Musgraves’ upcoming album. The song is titled “Horses and Divorces,” from Musgraves’ album Middle of Nowhere, which will be released May 1.