Another Country Music Baby Is on the Way

Another country music baby is coming.

Levi Hummon and his wife Kearsten are expecting their first child.

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“Our best kept secret,” Kearsten captioned a joint Instagram post on March 15 alongside a photo of the announcement. “Baby Hummon Coming This Fall Sept 2026” reads a note. Also included in the photo are a picture of Kearsten showing off her baby bump, a toy, a baby shirt with the words “Coming soon,” and sonogram photos of the growing baby.

Plenty of fellow singers took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple, including Hey Monday member and The Voice winner Cassadee Pope, who wrote, “Hell yea, congrats loves” with a red heart emoji. English actor and musician Sam Palladio commented, “Woo! Congrats guys! Xx,” while singer-songwriter ROZES said, “Omg” with two face holding back tears emojis, “congratulations yall! The best journey there is,” along with two heart hands emojis.

The “State I’m In” singer and Kearsten got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in June in Key Largo, Florida. Kearsten celebrated their 100-day anniversary in September, with a video of the nuptials in the Sunshine State. On March 19, the parents-to-be revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby girl by pulling out a pink onesie from a shopping bag.

News of Baby Hummon comes at a pretty special time. Levi is set to release a new version of the beloved country song “Bless the Broken Road” on April 3 with his dad, Marcus Hummon, who is one of the writers on the song. Originally recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1994, Marcus recorded the song on his own the following year for his album All in Good Time. The song has also been recorded by Melodie Crittenden, Rascal Flatts, and Selah.

It’s an exciting time for the Hummons and country music. Not that long ago, American Idol favorite Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of country legend Loretta Lynn, announced she was expecting her second baby. While Baby Hummon won’t be here until the fall, it seems like Levi and Kearsten are as excited as ever to welcome their little girl, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she were to get a song or two from her dad.