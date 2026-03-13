Country Star Says He’s ‘Mentally Unwell’ as He Cancels All Upcoming Performances

Country singer Colter Wall has canceled the remainder of his 2026 tour as he focuses on his mental health.

The “Sleeping on the Blacktop” singer, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the cancellation of the tour while sharing that he was feeling too “mentally unwell” to move forward with the performances.

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INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Colter Wall performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

“Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it,” Wall began. “The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined.”

He continued, “After discussions with my team, we have decided to cancel the remaining shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Wall concluded by informing ticketholders that they would receive automatic refunds from their original point of purchase.

Days before making the tour announcement, the “Thirteen Silver Dollars” singer canceled his performance in Evansville, Ind., just before going on stage.

Similarly, in February 2025, Wall announced that he had to reschedule his tour dates in order to take time for his “mental and physical health.”

“My reasons for doing so are quite personal and I’ve always valued my privacy despite the nature of my occupation,” he wrote, in part, on Instagram at the time. “But I will simply say that some time off the road for reasons of mental and physical health are greatly needed.”

“I know this is not news people like to get and I don’t much like being to one to give it,” he continued. “Myself and my team take none of this lightly and we hope for your continued support and understanding. Thank you.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.