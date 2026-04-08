Country Star, 87, Breaks His Neck After Suffering Fall in Nashville

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens is recovering after breaking his neck during a fall at home.

The 87-year-old “Everything Is Beautiful” artist suffered a fall on March 29 “that resulted in a broken neck,” according to a statement released on his social media Tuesday. “He was briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home.”

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Doctors have advised the two-time Grammy Award winner to wear a neck brace “for approximately four weeks” as he recovers from the break. “Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery,” the statement assured.

Stevens’ upcoming album, Favorites Old & New, is still on track for release on Friday via Curb Records, the statement concluded.

The 13-track collection “features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters,” as per Stevens’ rep, as features classics including “The Look of Love,” “It Had To Be You,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” as well as new tunes including “I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon,” “Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On” and more.

“I had a lot of fun creating this album, ‘Favorites Old & New,’” Stevens said in a press release statement. “It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 03: Ray Stevens performs onstage for The Final Nashville Show – A Tribute To Ronnie Milsap at Bridgestone Arena on October 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Stevens previously suffered a minor heart attack in July 2025, undergoing a heart catheterization procedure after complaining of chest pain.

“Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery,” read a July 2025 update on Stevens’ Instagram. “Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!!”