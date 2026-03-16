Popular Country Music Star Joins in for Incredible ‘Sinners’ Oscars Musical Performance

Country star Shaboozey joined in the festivities at Sunday’s 98th Academy Awards as the stars of Sinners came together for a stirring rendition of “I Lied to You.”

The “A Bar Song” singer, 30, was one of many musicians and performers who took the stage for a recreation of Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning film’s “Pierce the Veil” segment, led by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq.

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THE OSCARS® – Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, MISTY COPELAND, SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

Other performers included in Sunday’s performance, which was billed ahead of time as a tribute to Sinners‘ “singular visual style,” were Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush and Alice Smith.

The Sinners tribute, which took place on a set meant to look like the film’s Club Juke, “explores the role music plays in the film’s storytelling and translates this into a cinematic live moment on the Oscars stage,” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences added in a pre-show statement.

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Following Sunday’s Oscars performance, viewers took to social media to celebrate the stunning achievement, with one person commenting, “They really just pulled that off live !!” Another added, “I’m SUPER impressed with how well this translated to a live performance,” as a third wrote, “I love that they recreated this for the Oscars. Easily the best scene in the film, and experiencing it in the theater was absolutely electric. Felt like I was having an out of body experience!”

Sinners received a record-breaking 16 nominations at Sunday’s Oscars, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song for “I Lied to You.”

While the movie ended up with four wins — Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score — it was “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters that won Best Original Song.