Lainey Wilson Addresses Possibly Becoming a Mother in Netflix Documentary Trailer

In the upcoming Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, the country singer opens up about her desire to become a mother. The documentary is set to hit the streamer on April 22.

In the trailer, she says she’s always dreamed of being a mother, and feels it’s her destiny. She’s seen playing in the grass with two children.

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“I always thought that I was called to be a mama,” she says. “But sometimes, the Lord has other plans,” she adds.

Later, she’s seen seemingly about to undergo a procedure, and she reveals she is going to freeze her eggs.

In a new interview, as reported by Holler, Wilson talks about the possibilities of having a family with her fiancé, Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, explaining that, if she does, she would have to find balance with her hectic career.

“It might be a little bit more of, like, figuring out certain seasons of busyness, because when that happens, that’s also going to be my priority.” She says her sister is a good example of having it all: motherhood, marriage, and a career. “Man, I just watch all you hardworking mamas. Like, I watch my sister try to juggle a job and three kids and a husband, and she has to be present a lot,” she said.

She adds: “I’m definitely going to be present too”, before joking about bringing her children out on the road with her, “So I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but they’ll probably be slinging merch out there! I don’t know. We’ll put them to work.”Wilson and the former NFL quarterback have been dating since 2021. They announced their engagement in February 2025. They went public with their romance when attending the May 2023 at the ACM Awards. Hodges is now a real estate agent. But they opt to keep their relationship out of the public eye.