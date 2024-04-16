Maren Morris Alludes to Her Divorce From Ryan Hurd in Birthday Update

Maren Morris recently celebrated her birthday and, in a social media post about the big day, she also seemed to allude to her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd. Saying "hello" to 34, Morris shared some photos on Instagram to celebrate her big day and used the caption to reflect on "the year of 33."

"The bridge has been crossed and I'm on the other side," she wrote. "To the wonderful women in my life who carried me over it: I'll never be able to repay you."

Morris and Hurd married in 2018 and share one child, a 3-year-old son named Hayes. In October 2023, Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, after five years of marriage. During a December appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, Morris opened up about the split, saying, "I think this year has – for a lot of people, not just me – a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it."

"I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces," Morris continued, later telling Stern she "would like this to sort of wrap up," speaking about the split. In January, ET reported that the pair had settled their divorce.

For Hurd's part, a source told Us Weekly last year that he wasn't prepared when Morris filed for divorce, saying her decision appeared to "come out of the blue." The source added, "Ryan wasn't expecting it."