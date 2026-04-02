Country Singer Featured in ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Landman’ Busted on Multiple Charges

Country music singer Tanner Usrey, whose music has been featured on hit TV shows like Yellowstone and Landman, is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The “Take Me Home” singer, 32, was arrested on Monday in Collin County, Tex., according to jail records, and charged with driving while intoxicated — his second such offense. He is also facing two felony drug possession charges involving “fentanyl or fentanyl-derived substances,” as per Taste of Country.

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Usrey was released from jail the same day and is currently awaiting his next court date, according to Saving Country Music.

Usrey’s songs have been featured in a number of shows that are part of Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe. His song “Destiny” played during the Season 1 finale of Landman, while his song “The Light” was part of Yellowstone‘s Season 4 finale. More recently, his song “Do It To Myself” played during an episode of CBS’ Marshals just last month.

The Texas native artist released his debut album, Crossing Lines, in 2023, following it up two years later with his second album, These Days.

In July 2025, Usrey opened up to Rolling Stone about the “more mature” theme of These Days and how it was about growing up and looking back.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 03: Tanner Usrey performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 03, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

“It’s about heartbreak, as usual, but the overall theme is more mature than what I’ve been writing about,” he told the magazine at the time, adding, “It’s about counting the little wins, and that’s why I named it These Days. I want to appreciate every little moment, and every day that I make it through, and everybody else makes it through. It’s not all self-destruction anymore, it’s about real stuff.”

Usrey is scheduled to play the Montgomery County Fair in Conroe, Tex., on April 11, followed up by the Fiesta Oyster Bake in San Antonio, Tex., on April 17, and Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival in Stephenville, Tex., on April 23. Then, on May 2, he is scheduled to perform at Kid Rock’s Rock the Country in Belville, Tex. It’s unclear how his arrest will impact his performance schedule at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.

