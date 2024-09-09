Morgan Wallen Fans Sent Death Threats Against Maren Morris and Her Son

Country music singer Maren Morris says that she is not sorry for calling out Morgan Wallen over 'using the N word.'

Maren Morris is still not backing down. The country music songstress recently opened up about the time she spoke out against her peer Morgan Wallan, following the singer being caught on tape using racist language, and she's revealed that her convictions were met with death threats toward herself and her young son from Wallen fans.

"I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was obviously scary," Morris told Sophia Bush during a recent appearance on Bush's Work in Progress podcast. "And it wasn't death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it's like, 'Oh, wow. Now we're involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.'"

Back in 2021, after footage surfaced of Wallen using a racist word, Morris tweeted, "We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse," joining in the admonishment with other stars such as Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton.

"You're like, 'How are people this pissed over the criticism of cruelty?'" Morris went on to say. "I think it's because they're not only defending the person that said this, but they're taking it personally as if I'm criticizing them, which I think says a lot more about their interpretation of criticism – and what that content was – than me as a person calling out someone using the N word, or even transphobia s— I've criticized in the past."

After the footage went viral, Wallen came out and apologized, saying in a statement, "The video you saw was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender, and that's not something I'm proud of. I accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, some executives and leaders, to engage in some very real and honest conversations."

More than three years later, Morris says she still stands by her comments. "I don't regret it, I don't apologize," she told Bush. "I feel the exact same way as I did that day ... Don't be racist. Don't be transphobic. Don't be homophobic."