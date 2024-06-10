Maren Morris Comes out as Bisexual

Maren Morris is proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community! The country music singer, 34, came out as bisexual while sharing photos from her latest concert on Instagram Sunday.

Sharing a slideshow of moments from Saturday's RSVP Redux tour performance in Phoenix, Arizona, some of which feature her waving the Pride flag, Morris wrote that she was "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," adding a rainbow emoji as she wished everyone a "happy pride."

Morris finalized her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd in January after filing to end their marriage of five years in October 2023. The "Girl" singer filed to end her marriage on Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" for the split. The two share 4-year-old son Hayes.

Before she came out publicly, Morris regularly used her platform to call out anti-LGBTQ+ behavior and rhetoric in the country world and beyond. In January 2023, Morris appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, apologizing for the homophobia and transphobia that is prevalent in the country music world. "Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry," she said during RPDR: Untucked. "And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."

The "My Church" singer was also one of several country musicians to call out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean for making a transphobic comment on Instagram in August. Their subsequent feud resulted in Morris raising more than $150,000 in a day for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program by selling shirts reading "Lunatic Country Music Person" in reference to an insult directed at her by Tucker Carlson.

In September, she told the Los Angeles Times she was struggling with the state of country music, admitting she felt "very, very distanced from it." She said of taking a step back from that world, "If you truly love this type of music and you start to see problems arise, it needs to be criticized. Anything this popular should be scrutinized if we want to see progress. But I've kind of said everything I can say."

The "Chasing After You" singer continued, "People are streaming these songs out of spite. It's not out of true joy or love of the music. It's to own the libs. And that's so not what music is intended for. Music is supposed to be the voice of the oppressed – the actual oppressed. And now it's being used as this really toxic weapon in culture wars."