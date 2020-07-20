Luke Bryan Is Doing 'Bucket List Stuff' This Summer

✖

With the touring industry on pause, Luke Bryan is taking the opportunity to hit the road in a different way, taking his family on a trip to check some items off of his bucket list. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan last week, the American Idol judge shared, "I was like, 'I had the whole summer off,' and I’m just doing some bucket list stuff."

"I loaded all of my boys up on my tour bus and we are hitting about ten trout streams out West that I have always wanted to fish with them at," he continued. Bryan was speaking from Wyoming, and Ryan Seacrest jokingly asked why he wasn't invited on the trip. "I just have to protect you," Bryan laughed. "Ok, here’s the deal. One day I will take you fishing and you can take me to these nice restaurants and teach me all of these cuisine things that you know." The Georgia native told Seacrest and Kelly Ripa that his wife Caroline would soon be joining the group, and she's since documented the group's trip on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Caroline shared a slideshow of family photos from the trip, the first a snap of her and Bryan posing with their sons, Bo and Tate. The second image was a shot of Bryan, Bo, Tate and Bryan and Caroline's nephew, Til, all wearing fishing gear and standing in front of a body of water. The post also included a video of Bryan participating in the family's birthday tradition, dancing to a birthday song as Caroline declared, "Go Luke, it's your birthday!" "Happy birthday Love Bug," she wrote in her caption. "We won’t have plumbing or AC for the next few days, but we have you and toilet paper. We love you so much!"

Til also wished Bryan a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos of the two dressed in camouflage on hunting expeditions, a video of Bryan showing off a water snake he caught during a fishing trip and a throwback shot of the singer holding Til when he was young. "Happy birthday to my hunting, fishing partner, and best friend!" Til wrote. "Hope today’s a good one 44’s just a number love you."