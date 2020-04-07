Luke Bryan Scares Wife Caroline off Her Bike in Hilarious Clip

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, love to prank each other, and the couple was at it again this week when Luke got the better of his wife during a bike ride. On Monday, the American Idol judge shared a video of himself riding in a car, following Caroline as she rode a bike on the road in front of him. “Caroline’s about to get train horned and she doesn’t know it,” he says at the beginning of the clip.

He honks the truck horn — which sounds exactly like a train — and immediately Caroline’s legs flew off her bike and she attempted to balance herself before pulling over and falling on the grass as Luke howled with laughter. “Lina gets hit with the train horn,” Luke wrote. “#quarantine #toottoot.” Caroline shared the same post on her own Instagram along with a second clip of herself giving her husband the middle finger as she sat on the ground. “Luke is a butthole,” she wrote. “Just trying to have a peaceful ride during quarantine season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Apr 6, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

Luke recently took some time out of his pranking schedule to record a performance for ACM Presents: Our Country, which aired on Sunday night. During the broadcast, the Georgia native performed his own “Most People Are Good” as well as Kenny Rogers‘ “Coward of the County” in tribute to the late star. “I want to dedicate this song to all of our medical professionals out there, our doctors, our nurses, the EMTs, everybody out there on the front lines of this pandemic that are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect my family,” Bryan said ahead of his performance of “Most People Are Good.” “So for all of you guys and girls out there working so hard for us, I’m gonna dedicate this song to you.”

Over the weekend, Caroline joked about how the family is entertaining themselves when she posted a video of herself attempting to stuff her body into a giant pink balloon with some help from family friends and country duo CB30. “This is what happens when you’re quarantined with the same people for 3 weeks,” she wrote. “I found these gems in my basement. We’ll do most anything to entertain ourselves these days.”