Luke Bryan Getting 'Creative' With Sons Bo and Tate During Quarantine

Luke Bryan was supposed to be on the road this summer on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, but he's now taking advantage of his time at home with his family, specifically his two sons, 12-year-old Bo and 9-year-old Tate. "When you're country, you can really get creative with your ways of social distancing," Bryan recently told PopCulture.com and other media. "Country people don't have a hard time social distancing, especially when you can go on fishing trips and stuff."

"With me not having any concerts this summer, for years I had always envisioned loading up on my tour bus, loading the boys up, putting tons of fishing gear and driving out west and waking up at a new trout river or stream every day," he shared, which is just what the family did last month during a trip to Wyoming for Bryan's birthday. "We laid under the stars in Wyoming and watched shooting stars, and the comet was in the sky," he recalled. "Just moments like that. We went on this big fishing trip, but most of the memories have nothing to do with fishing. We grilled out under the canopy of my tour bus, and we built fires and roasted s'mores, and it was just a magical trip."

"When I was a kid my camping trips looked nothing like that," Bryan reflected. "I mean, it certainly wasn't on a tour bus. But as far as what my boys know as camping and roughing it... Tate cut his foot. Bo's lips were busted, and nosebleeds from high altitudes, and so you know... In their mind, they were roughing it, but in my mind, they don't know how good they have it. But it's still fun getting them out there."

In June, Bryan postponed his tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Special guests special guests Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June will all return for the new dates, which begin in May 2021. "With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour," Bryan said in a statement at the time. "We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can't wait to see you there."