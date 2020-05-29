Lady Antebellum Recruits Full Band to Perform 'Champagne Night' on 'Today'

After reuniting with their band for the first time in months on May 15 for a livestream concert, Lady Antebellum got the band back together again when they shared a pre-recorded performance for the Today show's Citi Music Series on Friday morning. The group kicked off the annual series with their newest single, "Champagne Night," which they chose as the winner of their episode of Songland last month. Watch the performance here.

(Photo: Today)

Band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood performed sitting on a stage draped in purple velvet in front of their band, who accompanied them on the upbeat summer-ready track. As is the trio's custom, Scott and Kelley traded off lead vocals and harmonized together while Haywood offered additional harmonies and strummed an acoustic guitar. As they sang, footage of the group was traded in and out with clips of fans watching at home from Today's virtual plaza, many wearing festive accessories and toasting with their own glasses. Along with "Champagne Night," the group performed their 2009 single, "I Run to You," which appears on their self-titled debut album and was their first No. 1 song.

Lady A wasn't just on the show to perform — the trio also surprised a couple on the virtual plaza who were celebrating their 10th anniversary. Kelley and Haywood were calling in together while Scott appeared separately, as did Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the latter of whom was in front of a video board of fans. "I want to single out Mindy and Chris from Centerville, Ohio," she said. "10 years ago, [they] had their wedding in the summertime and their first dance was to your song, 'When You Got a Good Thing.' Now they've got two kids." Kotb shared that the couple only wanted "two things" for their anniversary — to see a Lady Antebellum concert and to come to the Today show. Thanks to the power of the internet, Kotb made both of those things happen virtually, and the family was able to say hello to the band.

.@LadyAntebellum meets one of their super fans from our virtual plaza! 10 years ago this couple had their first dance was to a Lady Antebellum song on their wedding day and now they have two kids! ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/p1p3O01IDb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 29, 2020

Mindy and Chris chatted about why they chose the song for their first dance before introducing their kids, Luke and Leanne, before Lady Antebellum told the family that whenever they're able to tour again, Mindy, Chris and the kids will all have tickets to a show as well as a VIP experience. Lady Antebellum was scheduled to be on the road on their Ocean 2020 Tour but recently canceled the trek due to the coronavirus pandemic.