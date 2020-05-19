Lady Antebellum Cancels 2020 Ocean Tour

After postponing a number of dates, Lady Antebellum has fully canceled their Ocean 2020 Tour, which was scheduled to begin this month. "Out of respect and love for our fans, crews and families, we’ve made the very difficult decision to not move forward with the #Ocean2020Tour this summer," the group wrote in a statement on social media on Tuesday, tagging planned tour guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.

"This decision breaks our hearts but the health and well-being of those we love is our first priority.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

We dream about the day we can step back on stage, see all your faces and hear all of your voices singing back to us," the message continued alongside a photo of band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood on stage. "Y’all are the reason we do what we do and we find peace knowing that it will be even more special once we get through this together – and we will." The band wrote that they does not have further plans to share "just yet" but is working with their team to "figure out when and how we can safely get on the road to see all of you." "Until then, we’re going to continue to find ways to keep the music playing and stay connected with you," the post concluded. "Thank you for your understanding and continued support.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Much love, ⁣⁣Lady A."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on May 19, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

In early April, Lady Antebellum delayed the start of the tour from May until July and shared a list of rescheduled dates. "Like so many of our friends, we have made the difficult choice to reschedule some of our #Ocean2020Tour dates out of consideration for the safety of our fans, our band and crew and venues nationwide," the band wrote on Instagram at the time. "Stay safe and we can’t wait to see you out on the road."

While at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Scott, Kelley and Haywood have virtually teamed up to perform for several televised broadcasts including performances on ACM Presents: Our Country, CMT GIANTS: Kenny Rogers, One World: Together at Home and The Tonight Show. On Friday, the trio reunited with each other and with their band to play a livestreamed show for Bud Light's Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, which also featured Brad Paisley and his band.