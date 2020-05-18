Watch Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum Play Their Hits During Livestream Concert

On Friday, Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum reunited with their respective bands in person for the first time in weeks to participate in Bud Light's Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, where each act performed a number of their hits on a soundstage complete with lights and a video screen. Lady Antebellum was up first, performing songs including "I Run To You," "What If I Never Get Over You," "You Look Good," "American Honey," "Need You Now" and their new single, "Champagne Night."

Paisley followed a full slate of hits including "Crushin’ It," "Ticks," "Perfect Storm," "Water," "This Is Country Music," "Mud On The Tires," "Then," "She’s Everything," "Last Time For Everything," "American Saturday Night," "Country Nation," "The Nervous Breakdown," "I’m Gonna Miss Her," "Letter To Me," "Riverbank," "Old Alabama," "Alcohol" and his new single, "No I in Beer." He also connected with fans during the show via video chat. "Tonight was amazing – it felt so good being back with the band and playing for our fans," Paisley said in a statement. "While I can’t wait to perform on a stage with a live audience again, I hope you all enjoyed the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions show and are staying safe."

(Photo: Bud Light Seltzer Sessions)

Lady Antebellum member Dave Haywood added, "I sure did miss my bandmates. It was good to see them and play together again for Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions." Haywood, along with bandmates Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, have performed together for several television appearances during quarantine, though they had been filming at their respective homes. Paisley has also given a number of televised performances including solo efforts and video collaborations with his band. "I’m anxious to get back with my band, it’s been a long 9 weeks since the last time we played and I love that my friends from Bud Light have invited us to get back together for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions – with proper social distancing, of course," Paisley said before Friday's performance. "It’s going to be a fun night of music and fan interaction. So if you want to see our tour – here’s your chance. I can’t wait!"

Both Paisley and Lady Antebellum were scheduled to begin tours this month, but the coronvirus pandemic forced both acts to halt those plans. Paisley was to kick off his 2020 World Tour on May 15 in Concord, California, while Lady Antebellum's Ocean 2020 Tour was slated for a May 21 start in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Paisley's website currently has him scheduled to resume shows on Aug. 22 and the Ocean 2020 Tour now has a planned July 2 start date/