Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Speaks out After Her Alma Mater Is Destroyed in the Nashville Tornado

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is speaking out after her alma mater, Donelson Christian Academy, was destroyed in the deadly Nashville tornado. Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, visited the site where the school once stooed, with Scott admitting she was gutted by the loss of her beloved school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:06pm PST

“I went to my old school [Donelson Christian] today to see the damage firsthand from Monday night’s tornado,” Scott shared on social media, along with a series of heartbreaking photos. “I am at a loss for words. There is so much to be done and it is unbelievably overwhelming. As I get more and more information I will keep y’all posted on how and where to give to help. This place is so special. The DCA family love people so well and with the help of our community and giving hearts they will rise from this.”

The tornado, which struck Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, claimed at least 25 lives, with many more injured, and numerous homes and buildings destroyed. The country music community is already rallying to help, with artists like Chris Young, Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift, among others, pledging large amounts of money to go towards recovery efforts.

In addition, a telethon was held within days of the devastation, raising more than $385,000, with Scott’s bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood joining stars like Cassadee Pope, Jake Owen, Kid Rock and more in helping raise money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Haywood (@davehaywoodla) on Mar 5, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

