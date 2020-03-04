Lady Antebellum Drops 'Live: In the Round' EP Featuring Songs From 'Ocean'

Lady Antebellum just dropped a new EP, Live: In the Round, featuring new versions of five of the songs on their latest Ocean album. The album gives fans who already love the songs on Ocean, a new take on some of the tracks on the project.

"“We really enjoyed getting to strip down some of our favorites songs from Ocean and put focus on the lyrics that drew us in from the beginning,” Charles Kelley said in a statement. “It was refreshing to get back in the studio with just the three of us and our road band. We were able to relive those initial feelings and reflect on how these songs have already made such a huge impact on our career.”

Lady Antebellum, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, shared the good news on social media as well.

Ocean, which includes both their No. 1 hit, "What If I Never Get Over You," and their current single, "What I'm Leaving For," is Lady Antebellum's seventh album, and their most honest.

"The times where you push through the awkward or the pain or the discomfort and communicate honestly, whether it be in songwriting or whether it be in a conversation with each other or someone we love it's always worth it," Scott told PopCulture.com and other media. "You always feel better on the other side of it. You always feel more understood and seen and known and valued. At least we've learned to do that. We've learned to communicate."'

Lady Antebellum will hit the road in May for their Ocean 2020 Tour, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae serving as the opening acts.

See a complete track list below. Order both Live: In the Round and Ocean, as well as find tour dates, at LadyAntebellum.com.

Live: In the Round Track List:

1. “What If I Never Get Over You”

2. “Be Patient With My Love”

3. “What I’m Leaving For”

4. “Boots”

5. “Ocean”

Photo Credit: Getty / Roger Kisby