Nashville Tornado: Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, Kid Rock and More Participating in Telethon

We now know some of the stars participating in the Nashville telethon, happening on Thursday, March 5, to raise money for relief efforts following the devastating tornado. Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Kid Rock and Cassadee Pope are just a few of the artists who will be answering the phone to take people's donations. All of the proceeds raised will support the disaster relief efforts in and around Nashville.

Country artists have been swift, and generous, in helping out with the recovery efforts. Chris Young donated $50,000 to help in the aftermath, while Dan + Shay donated $100,000.

"We are heartbroken by the devastation the tornadoes left upon Tennessee earlier this week," Dan + Shay said in a statement together, as they prepare to kick off their The (Arena) Tour in Nashville. "Our love goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy. We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first hand that this community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting that our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

"Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all unite to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city," they continued. "On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will be making a $100,000 donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts."

Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, along with Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant both donated meals to first responders helping with the relief efforts.

Other artists participating in the telethon include Travis Denning, Blanco Brown, Gavin DeGraw, Devin Dawson, Shy Carter, Erin Oprea, Emily Hackett, Sam Palladio, Anna Vaus, Erin Enderlin, Avenue Beat, Scott Borchetta and CMT’s Cody Alan, among many others.

The telethon will run from 4 to 7 p.m. CST, and will be aired live on WSMV as well as all of CMT's social platforms. The phone number to call in is 833-585-0179. A Country Gives Back t-shirt is also available for purchase, with 100 percent of the proceeds also going to recovery.

Photo Credit: Getty / C Flanigan