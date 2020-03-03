Nashville Tornadoes: Shocking Photos of Wreckage, Debris Surface After At Least 2 Tornadoes Touch Down

After two tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, including in the Nashville metro area, new images are showing the damage left behind. Shared to social media in the hours following the tornadoes, the images show extensive damage business and homes in the area, with reports surfacing that around 40 buildings have collapsed.

Powerful before & after photo of Woodland St in East Nashville. So far, 5 confirmed dead. Many more injured or trapped inside collapsed homes/buildings. The amount of damage is unbelievable. Tonight's tornado outbreak has easily become a moment in my career I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/iouVhLIdxK — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) March 3, 2020

"A tornado skipped across the county," Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean. "You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities."

At this time, it is reported that nine people have died. In a tweet, WKRN's Josh Breslow said that of the fatalities, Metro authorities said two died in East Nashville, one died in Benton County, four died in Putnam County, and two died in Wilson County.

Sadly, the tornado damage in Nashville is only going to become profound as the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/lmZbDqwjzR — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

Among the areas affected was West Nashville, where John C. Tune Airport “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” spokeswoman Kim Gerlock said in a statement, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, the popular Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville was also hit by the storm, with images showing multiple businesses with extensive damage.

Other areas reporting extensive damage included Mt. Juliet, with Cpt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department stating that “our community has been greatly impacted by a tornado.”

Breaking: At least 7 dead after tornado hits the Nashville, Tennessee area overnight. At least 40 buildings collapsed. pic.twitter.com/l7ki7bZs1G — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 3, 2020

As a result of the tornadoes, multiple schools and businesses have been closed, with Metro Nashville Public Schools closing for Tuesday while Wilson County announced that schools will be closed for the rest of the week. Election polls are expected to remain open for Super Tuesday voting.

According to the American Red Cross of Tennessee, a shelters been opened at the Nashville Farmers Market in downtown Nashville for displaced residents.