Kenny Chesney Falls Ill With Bronchial Infection, But Powers Through for Sold-Out Philadelphia Concert

Chesney says he 'refused to even consider the possibility of not doing this' concert.

Kenny Chesney is a man who believes that the show must go on. He recently proved this by performing for a sold-out crowd in Philadelphia, after coming down with a bronchial infection.

"Some cities you just look forward to, and Philadelphia is always one of them," Chesney said after the 90+ minute show at Lincoln Financial Field in March. "When I felt it settling in my chest, I refused to even consider the possibility of not doing this show. From the moment it sold out and we added a few thousand more tickets, I could feel the love and excitement – and I wasn't going to let people down."

In a news release, Chesnet's reps explained that he drank tea to help, but still had to "step away from the mic in a coughing spasm." The crowd's voices roared out during these times, showing how beloved the singer is by his massive fanbase.

"There were a couple times where I wasn't sure, and then I'd hear No Shoes Nation come rolling at the stage with everything they had, and I couldn't help but smile," Chesney added. "Their wanting to sing along really lifted me up and kept me going. And when I couldn't they did, and it was absolutely the greatest feeling in the world. With fans like that, I'll always bring everything we've got."

The show featured a couple of big duets, including one with Chesney and Uncle Kracker singing their number one duet "When the Sun Goes Down," as well as Kracker's record-shattering tune "Drift Away."

"No Shoes Nation shows up early, tailgates like they mean it, then brings all that heart into the stadium," Chesney said. "Just their normal response to my songs is incredible, but when they could tell I was using every last ounce of energy, they pulled together and lifted me up. It was awesome."

Check below for the remaining tour dates on Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker.

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only