Kenny Chesney Fans Reach out With Concern After Bloody Concert Injury

Concert mishaps happen each and every day in the music industry, with the ones that go down on the biggest tours sparking the most media/fan attention. Kenny Chesney is the latest pop culture figure to suffer an unfortunate on-stage incident that got fans talking. As Taste of Country reports, the 54-year-old somehow cut his finger open while performing "American Kids" during his June 18 concert in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. It was a bloody mess, but luckily a medical responder hit the stage to bandage Chesney up as he continued to perform his set list from the Here and Now Tour.

Fans in attendance, as well as those who learned of the injury after the fact, were very concerned for Chesney. Many reached out via social media to send him well wishes, as well as to compliment his musical abilities in the face of the injury. Scroll through to read some fans' thoughts on the mishap.