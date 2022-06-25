Kenny Chesney Fans Reach out With Concern After Bloody Concert Injury
Concert mishaps happen each and every day in the music industry, with the ones that go down on the biggest tours sparking the most media/fan attention. Kenny Chesney is the latest pop culture figure to suffer an unfortunate on-stage incident that got fans talking. As Taste of Country reports, the 54-year-old somehow cut his finger open while performing "American Kids" during his June 18 concert in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. It was a bloody mess, but luckily a medical responder hit the stage to bandage Chesney up as he continued to perform his set list from the Here and Now Tour.
Fans in attendance, as well as those who learned of the injury after the fact, were very concerned for Chesney. Many reached out via social media to send him well wishes, as well as to compliment his musical abilities in the face of the injury. Scroll through to read some fans' thoughts on the mishap.
Slide 1
"God Bless," one PopCulture.com Facebook commenter wrote. A second added, "He never skipped a beat!!!"prevnext
Slide 2
"Kenny is amazing always putting his fans first!" a third PopCulture.com Facebook commenter wrote. A fourth commented that they "we were a few rows back" and witnessed Chesney shedding "a lot of blood."prevnext
Slide 3
Over on Chesney's Instagram, numerous fans were worried about him. One fan wrote, "Hope your finger is okay!"prevnext
Slide 4
"Great night! My two boys, 10 & 12, enjoyed their very first concert!" a second Instagram user wrote. "How is your finger? How did you cut it? Thanks for pressing on! "prevnext
Slide 5
"i was trying to figure it out too!" a third fan replied. "Looked like a good cut!"prevnext
Slide 6
"It was such a great night," another Instagram fan wrote. "Hope that finger heals up quick, Kenny!"prevnext
Slide 7
"Hope your finger is doing well!" another person commented. "Thank you for an incredible night of music as always."prev