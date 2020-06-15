Katherine Williams-Dunning Dead: Country Legend Charlie Daniels Reaches out to Hank Williams, Jr., After Daughter Dies

✖

Tragic news struck the country music world on Sunday when it was revealed that Katherine Williams-Dunning had lost her life at the age of 27. The daughter of Hank Williams Jr. had died as a result of a car crash. Many in the industry reached out to her father after learning of the tragedy, including Charlie Daniels, who is best known for his record-breaking hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Daniels sent his “heartfelt condolences” to Williams Jr. and the rest of his family for the loss of his daughter. Earlier in the day, fellow country musician Travis Tritt extended his condolences to the family. Tritt took to Twitter to write about the “heartbreaking news.” He shared that he had known her since she was a child, "I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can."

Heartfelt condolences to Hank Williams Jr and family for the tragic loss of his daughter Katherine, so young, so beautiful.

God bless you Bocephus, May she Rest In Peace — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) June 14, 2020

Holly Williams, the sister of Williams-Dunning, posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram, sharing a photo that the family just recently took on Friday while all together. In it, she revealed they were attending a funeral for an aunt who had just passed away days before the death of her sister, “... now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers.” Later in the day, Williams provided an update on her brother in-law, Tyler J. Dunning, who also was in the car at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital but is now “awake and responding” according to Williams. She said it’s still not known yet to what extent his injuries are following the devastating accident.

The crash occurred in Tennessee with Williams-Dunning at the wheel while her and Dunning were driving down U.S. Highway 79 with a boat in tow. The vehicle hit the dividing median before losing control and going into a rollover sequence. The car had finally come to a stop on the east shoulder of the road. Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. Dunning was flown by helicopter to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.